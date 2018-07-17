Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club impressive in pre-season build ups

Pre-Season build ups:

Kirinya Jinja S.S 5-1 Iganga Select

Iganga Select Kirinya-Jinja S.S 3-0 Walukuba

Walukuba Kirinya-Jinja S.S 1-0 Budondo

Kirinya-Jinja Secondary School Football Club seems to have stepped on the right accelerator peddle in the recent past.

A week after unveiling eight new signings at the club with a potential “big one” around the corner, the team preparations continue to take the desired right direction.

Three pre-season wins out of three games is a great statistic to be proud of, for a start, albeit the opposition.

In the three wins, all at the school play-ground, nine goals have been scored and one conceded.

Ironically, the goal conceded came in the massive 5-1 win against Iganga Select side with new signing Dan Ssewava among the day’s scorers.

Joel Madondo and usual suspect Fred Amaku were the other scorers on the day.

Charles Ayiekho Lukula’s side also smiled to an emphatic 3-0 win against a select side from the rich footballing hub at Walukuba before a hard fought 1-0 victory at the hands of Budondo.

Still, Ssewava, formerly at Rwandese side Gicumbi was on target against Budondo.

Ayiekoh is impressed so far by the way the players are responding to training and in the trial matches.

“It is so far so good. I want to thank the players for turning up in training. We have won all the three training matches and this is a good indication that the team spirit of winning each match whether big or small is alive. We shall continue with the build ups and training sessions until the league kicks off” Ayiekoh, who has also coached Police, Vipers (then Bunamwaya), Soana and also a beach soccer coach for MUBS revealed.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S is expected to play more friendly matches with an international build up coming up against Democratic Republic of Congo’s TP Lions.

The game had been scheduled for last week but was pushed ahead because the Congolese side was yet to seek clearance from the Football governing body in the country, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).