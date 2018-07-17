Manvir returns to the origin of his ARC reign; the Pearl Rally

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The Pearl of Africa Uganda rally will remain the focal point for Manvir Baryan’s dominant reign in the Africa Rally Championship.

It was in Pearl rally that Baryan and co-driver Drew Sturrock won their first ever ARC round last year. A dominant performance saw Manvir in the Skoda Fabia R5 win eight of the ten special stages. He led from the start to finish.

The victory eventually provided the crew with the required boost to go all out for the coveted ARC title.

The Multiple Racing Team (MRT) would go on to win three other events in Tanzania, Rwanda and Zambia to secure their maiden ARC title.

“It’s true we never intended to take on the whole ARC season, not until when won the Uganda rally. We had no way out after the whole crew was in for it,” said Baryan in an interview after winning the title last year.

Baryan and Sturrock now return to Uganda for this year’s edition of Pearl rally due on 20-21July.

Unlike last year, the MRT crew return more with focus on defending their ARC title.

In the season’s previous four ARC rounds, Baryan has entered only three with victories in South Africa and Zambia. Mechanical trouble forced him out of his home event; Safari rally Kenya.

The crew is currently leading with 50 points; second placed Piero Cannobio has 29 points.

Manvir is yet again expected to set the pace during the Pearl rally this weekend.

The local drivers including Jas Mangat, Duncan Mubiru Ronald Sebuguzi, Omar Mayanja and others will be all out to put up a fight against the Kenyan rally ace.