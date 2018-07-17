Onduparaka Football Club elevates former CEO to board member

Onduparaka Media

Promotion and recruitment are some of the many strategies that institutions undertake to strengthen and uphold the structures in place.

Promotion in particular is meant to reward loyalty and immeasurable energies that keen individuals have invested in specific projects time immemorial.

It is upon this rich background that West Nile Uganda Premier League outfit, Onduparaka Football Club has dwelled upon to recruit new staff, and as well, reward the exceptional existing ones with worthy promotions and enticing contract extensions.

Anthony Afeti, the club’s long serving Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will now serve on the much treasured club board as a member.

“I am privileged and honoured to serve as a board member of Onduparaka Football Club. This is the trust for the diligence that I have served the club since inception,” an excited Afeti disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

When Onduparaka hired former Maroons CEO Pius Bamwine, there was a rumour mill that spread like a wild fire in summer conditions that Afeti had been destined for the exit door at the Caterpillars.

In fact, there were also reports that he would cross to Mbarara City F.C after being sighted with the Ankole Lions’ director and Chairperson Mwine Mpaka at Kati Kati Restaurant in Kampala.

No, instead Afeti, was promoted at Onduparaka F.C.

“Of course, speculations and rumours are all part of life especially in the football circles. But, I trust my bosses and I would love to thank them in a special way,” Afeti, who will also utilize a bulk of his free hours for a sports management course at Kyambogo University stated.

Meanwhile, Onduparaka FC confirmed former The Saints, Lweza and lately Maroons CEO Bamwine as their new Chief Executive Officer.

In the same vein, the club recalled back their former midfielder Gadaffi Wahabi from a loan spell at Doves F.C, a second tier club where he spent six years.

The employment contracts of loyal captain Rashid Toha as well as their coach Simeon Masaba were extended by two and five years respectively.

Still, to further reinforce the playing staff, the club has since signed former Sports Club Villa Jogoo midfielder Abel Eturude, utility player Fred Agandu (can play at right back and central midfielder), former KCCA captain Denis Okot Oola (right back), central defender Richard Ayiko (previously at Maroons), midfielder Nicholas “NK” Kagaba (from Uganda Revenue Authority FC) and striker Amis Thiago Muwonge from Dove Masindi.

The club training sessions for the pre-season kick start this week in Arua.