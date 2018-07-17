Paul Mucureezi officially confirms KCCA exit

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

PAUL Mucureezi has confirmed leaving KCCA close to a month after playing his last game for the club in the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

He did thank a number of stakeholders in the game right from fans and the technical staff among others in a dossier on Facebook.

HERE is what the forward who spent four years at Lugogo wrote:

Dear KCCA FC Family, Ugandan football fraternity, my family and members of the Fourth Estate,

I can confirm that I am leaving KCCA FC after my contract run out at the end of June.

It has been an incredible four-year journey filled with mostly highs – winning two Uganda Premier League titles, two Uganda Cup trophies, one Super Cup and the remarkable experience on the continent in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

I have enjoyed countless astonishing moments both on and off the field with KCCA FC and have made great friends through the club that will forever be my brothers and sisters.

I leave with very good memories that will always remind me that I have a family here and people who love me and I trust them.

In July 2014, I came here as a young boy and I am leaving as a contented man four years down the road.

Following a series of conversations with the club chairman Aggrey Ashaba and CEO Josephine Namukisa, I felt that it was time for me to make the difficult choice of leaving this beautiful club that will forever be a part of me.

The reasons are solely footballing ones and after discussions with my representative, we feel that now is the time to make another step in the right direction.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude and absolute appreciation to the KCCA FC fans who made me feel at home and supported me every step of the way, through the highs and the lows, in triumph and in defeat, I say thank you very much.

I want to highlight my utmost respect for manager Mike Mutebi, his entire coaching staff, my teammates, the club administrators, the Board and everyone who wakes up everyday to try and make this club a better place.

I wish the club all the best on their journey in the CAF Champions League and specifically tomorrow as they face Esperance de Tunis in Tunisia.

I want to categorically thank my family – my dear parents, brothers and sister who have been by my side since the beginning.

I am currently engrossed in considering my options before deciding where I want to go next to save my career.

