Second season of Singleton Golf Challenge leaves lasting impression

by David Isabirye
2018 Singleton Golf Challenge

Overall winners:

  • Amateurs: Peace Kabasweke and Sheila Kensiime
  • Professional: Herman Mutawe
Pivot Media
The winning pair of Sheila Kensiime (right) and Peace Kabasweke recieve their trophies and dummy air ticket to the 2018 DP Word Tour in Dubai

The second edition of the Singleton Golf Challenge was successfully concluded at par 71 Lake side Entebbe Golf Club over the weekend.

For seven month tourney that has been well embraced by the entire Golfing fraternity, this was just only the second edition.

The all conquering female pair of Peace Kabasweke and Sheila Kensiime were crowned the overall winners, triumphing two holes up over the aggressive men (Joseph Bagabo and Paul Kaheru) in a match play format to a full paid trip to the 2018 World Golf Tour championships at the Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from November 15-18.

“It was victory well deserved since we worked hard for it. We invested hours in training and had the belief that we would triumph” Kensiime, also a member at Kabale Golf Club stated.

Her counterpart Kabasweke, who hails from the Toro club in Fortportal was full of praise for the team bonding that they had from the opening round till the grande finale.

“We had an awesome team chemistry. This alone explains a lot our victory. We thank the sponsors for making this happen and the entire golfing fraternity” Kabasweke added.

Pivot Media
The top performing professionals get their Shs 15M dummy cheque on the podium

Herman Mutawe beat Entebbe club home based professional golfer Silver Opio to the top gong in the paid ranks, partaking the biggest share of the Shs 15M total kitty staked by the sponsors.

Right from January 2018 when the first qualifiers were held, the writing was the on the wall that this year’s edition would be engrossed with better innovations and ideas altogether.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE
Singleton Golf action during round five (quarter finals) at Entebbe Golf Club

First, there was a pre-qualifier added prior to the tournament proper, the professionals’ money was raised from Shs 10M to Shs 15M, more prizes were to be given to subsequent top performers per event and enticing colour added to the 19th hole experience with different theme nights at the prize giving ceremonies.

Irene Nakalembe, arguably the golfing queen of Entebbe was rewarded as the most consistent pairing alongside Eve Magala for the entire season

The hall in one prize, a Mitsubishi Pajero, Sport (insured by AfriSafe Risk) remained unclaimed since January 2018.

KAWOWO SPORTS
Golfers failed to claim this prize since no one struck a hole in one shot throughout the series

On the final day, the stakes to claim the car are high as well since golfers with a successful hole in one on par three holes 2, 6, 10, 12 and 16.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE
The different sponsors and key partners were rewarded and recognized for making the 2018 Singleton Challenge match play a complete success

“We promise to make this championship much better in the next years to come. I thank the golfers and the rest of the sponsors” UBL’s Mark Occitti remarked.

The remarkable Afrigo Band crowned the business after the very final round with the reception held at the spacious Entebbe “Kakeeka” Cricket oval.

Guests wined and dined till the wee hours of the next day.

Till next year, the Singleton Golf Challenge will surely get better  in the year 2019.

Top Performers on Final Round:

 Season Two Creame-de-la-creame:

  • Overall winners: Peace Kabasweke and Sheila Kensime
  • Runners up: Joseph Bagabo and Paul Kaheru

Professionals:

  • Winner: Herman Mutawe
  • First Runners up: Silver Opio
  • Second Runners up: Ronald “Ronnie King” Bukenya
  • Third Runners up: Saidi Mawa
  • Nearest to the Pin (Hole 12): Irene Nakalembe
  • Nearest to the Pin (Hole 10): Andrew Baguma
  • Nearest to the Pin (Hole 6): Julian Nampeewo
  • Nearest to the Pin (Hole 2): Ivan Ssetimba

Longest Drive (Hole 1):

  • Ladies: Wendy “Onduparaka” Angudeyo
  • Men: Walter Debbo

Longest Drive (Hole 18):

  • Ladies: Eva Magala
  • Men: Joseph Mawejje

Group B (Ladies):

  • Winner: Goldin Naibale
  • Runners up: Maureen Okura

Group A (Ladies):

  • Winner: Peace Muyege
  • Runners up: Resty Nalutaaya

Group C (Men):

  • Winner: Emma Mugabi (H/C 26: 41 Points)
  • 1st Runners up: Paul Ndyaguma (H/C 23: 40 Points)
  • 2nd Runners up: Joseph Mubiru (H/C 22: 39 Points)

Group B (Men):

  • Winner: Jerry Owachi (H/C 17: 41 Points)
  • 1st Runners up: Joseph Bogera (H/C 14: 37 Points – Countback)
  • 2nd Runners up: Paul Rukundo (H/C 13: 37 Points)

Group A (Men):

  • Winner: Joseph Joe “Okada” Cwinya-ai (H/C 0: 42 Points)
  • 1st Runners up: Ibrahim Bagalana (H/C 5: 41 Points)
  • 2nd Runners up: Richard Baguma (H/C 0: 39 Points – Countback)

Overall Performers:

  • Best overall Lady: Goodlfye Naibale (H/C 28: 41 Points)
  • Best overall man: Joseph Joe “Okada” Cwinya-ai (H/C 0: 42 Points)
© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE
Maureen Okurra on the podium to recieve her prize as the dressed golfer throughout the 2018 Singleton series

Recognition accolades:

  • Most loyal HTC Customers: Dr Katto Ssebale and John Nathan Bakwega
  • Best Dressed man on the night: Moses Matisko
  • Best Dressed lady on the night: Peace Kabasweke
Golfers and other guests happily wined and dined till the late hours during the 19th hole experience at Kakeeka Entebbe Cricket oval

19th Hole Awards:

  • Dressed Man: Michael Monnie
  • Best Dressed lady: Maureen Okura
  • Most Consistent player: Fred Kasumba
  • Most Consistent pairing: Eve Magala and Irene Nakalembe
  • Singleton Award: Kiryowa “KK” Kiwanuka
© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE
Shafik “Fik Fameica” Walukagga entertains the guests during one of the previous round at the 19th hole before the grand finale

