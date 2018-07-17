Second season of Singleton Golf Challenge leaves lasting impression

2018 Singleton Golf Challenge

The second edition of the Singleton Golf Challenge was successfully concluded at par 71 Lake side Entebbe Golf Club over the weekend.

For seven month tourney that has been well embraced by the entire Golfing fraternity, this was just only the second edition.

The all conquering female pair of Peace Kabasweke and Sheila Kensiime were crowned the overall winners, triumphing two holes up over the aggressive men (Joseph Bagabo and Paul Kaheru) in a match play format to a full paid trip to the 2018 World Golf Tour championships at the Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from November 15-18.

“It was victory well deserved since we worked hard for it. We invested hours in training and had the belief that we would triumph” Kensiime, also a member at Kabale Golf Club stated.

Her counterpart Kabasweke, who hails from the Toro club in Fortportal was full of praise for the team bonding that they had from the opening round till the grande finale.

“We had an awesome team chemistry. This alone explains a lot our victory. We thank the sponsors for making this happen and the entire golfing fraternity” Kabasweke added.

Herman Mutawe beat Entebbe club home based professional golfer Silver Opio to the top gong in the paid ranks, partaking the biggest share of the Shs 15M total kitty staked by the sponsors.

Right from January 2018 when the first qualifiers were held, the writing was the on the wall that this year’s edition would be engrossed with better innovations and ideas altogether.

First, there was a pre-qualifier added prior to the tournament proper, the professionals’ money was raised from Shs 10M to Shs 15M, more prizes were to be given to subsequent top performers per event and enticing colour added to the 19th hole experience with different theme nights at the prize giving ceremonies.

The hall in one prize, a Mitsubishi Pajero, Sport (insured by AfriSafe Risk) remained unclaimed since January 2018.

On the final day, the stakes to claim the car are high as well since golfers with a successful hole in one on par three holes 2, 6, 10, 12 and 16.

“We promise to make this championship much better in the next years to come. I thank the golfers and the rest of the sponsors” UBL’s Mark Occitti remarked.

The remarkable Afrigo Band crowned the business after the very final round with the reception held at the spacious Entebbe “Kakeeka” Cricket oval.

Guests wined and dined till the wee hours of the next day.

Till next year, the Singleton Golf Challenge will surely get better in the year 2019.

Top Performers on Final Round:

Season Two Creame-de-la-creame:

Professionals:

Winner: Herman Mutawe

Herman Mutawe First Runners up: Silver Opio

Silver Opio Second Runners up: Ronald “Ronnie King” Bukenya

Ronald “Ronnie King” Bukenya Third Runners up : Saidi Mawa

: Saidi Mawa Nearest to the Pin (Hole 12): Irene Nakalembe

Irene Nakalembe Nearest to the Pin (Hole 10): Andrew Baguma

Andrew Baguma Nearest to the Pin (Hole 6): Julian Nampeewo

Julian Nampeewo Nearest to the Pin (Hole 2): Ivan Ssetimba

Longest Drive (Hole 1):

Ladies: Wendy “Onduparaka” Angudeyo

Wendy “Onduparaka” Angudeyo Men: Walter Debbo

Longest Drive (Hole 18):

Ladies: Eva Magala

Eva Magala Men: Joseph Mawejje

Group B (Ladies):

Winner: Goldin Naibale

Goldin Naibale Runners up: Maureen Okura

Group A (Ladies):

Winner : Peace Muyege

: Peace Muyege Runners up: Resty Nalutaaya

Group C (Men):

Winner: Emma Mugabi (H/C 26: 41 Points)

Emma Mugabi (H/C 26: 41 Points) 1 st Runners up : Paul Ndyaguma (H/C 23: 40 Points)

: Paul Ndyaguma (H/C 23: 40 Points) 2nd Runners up: Joseph Mubiru (H/C 22: 39 Points)

Group B (Men):

Winner: Jerry Owachi (H/C 17: 41 Points)

Jerry Owachi (H/C 17: 41 Points) 1 st Runners up : Joseph Bogera (H/C 14: 37 Points – Countback)

: Joseph Bogera (H/C 14: 37 Points – Countback) 2nd Runners up: Paul Rukundo (H/C 13: 37 Points)

Group A (Men):

Winner: Joseph Joe “Okada” Cwinya-ai (H/C 0: 42 Points)

Joseph Joe “Okada” Cwinya-ai (H/C 0: 42 Points) 1 st Runners up: Ibrahim Bagalana (H/C 5: 41 Points)

Ibrahim Bagalana (H/C 5: 41 Points) 2nd Runners up: Richard Baguma (H/C 0: 39 Points – Countback)

Overall Performers:

Best overall Lady: Goodlfye Naibale (H/C 28: 41 Points)

Goodlfye Naibale (H/C 28: 41 Points) Best overall man: Joseph Joe “Okada” Cwinya-ai (H/C 0: 42 Points)

Recognition accolades:

Most loyal HTC Customers : Dr Katto Ssebale and John Nathan Bakwega

: Dr Katto Ssebale and John Nathan Bakwega Best Dressed man on the night : Moses Matisko

: Moses Matisko Best Dressed lady on the night: Peace Kabasweke

19th Hole Awards:

Dressed Man : Michael Monnie

: Michael Monnie Best Dressed lady : Maureen Okura

: Maureen Okura Most Consistent player : Fred Kasumba

: Fred Kasumba Most Consistent pairing : Eve Magala and Irene Nakalembe

: Eve Magala and Irene Nakalembe Singleton Award: Kiryowa “KK” Kiwanuka