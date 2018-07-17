Vipers interested in SuperSport bound Jjuuko

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Uganda Premier League Champions Vipers have made a request concerning the availability of Uganda Cranes defender Murushid Jjuuko.

The defender was given green lights by Simba to join a club of his choice last month and reliable information available shows he is on SuperSport United’s ladder.

However the deal seems delayed by among other processing of a visa to fly to South Africa and Vipers want to utilise the opportunity lure him to Kitende so they prepare for continental football later this year.

Close sources from the Kitende based side indicate contacts have been made and even player appears interested although he says he can join them in case moves abroad don’t materialise in time.

There are also reports of interest from African Champions Raja Casablanca or arguably one of the best defender on the continent at the moment although we couldn’t verify that at the moment.

A number of clubs in Saudi Arabia are also keen to get the signature of the centre back that is a permanent figure in the Cranes back line.

Back to Vipers , the club view him as one with experience to guide the young but talented Bashir Asiku and Geoffrey Wasswa with Halid Lwaliwa yet to commit his future at the moment.

JJUUKO has previously played for Vipers and SC Victoria University in Uganda before he left for Tanzania where he helped Simba win the league last season.