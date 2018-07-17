Vipers Sports Club parts ways with coach Da Costa

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The football coaching job remains one of the most delicate and demanding tasks to undertake.

Time immemorial, coaches come, deliver and depart. Whereas some may achieve short and long time targets, others are whisked out through the back door without warning for varying factors at play.

In one of the most shocking developments to rock Ugandan football, Uganda Premier League champions Vipers Sports Club has parted ways with their head coach Miguel Jorge Duarte Da Costa.

The feat could surprise many considering the fact the Portuguese was appointed head coach on 7th March 2017 and delivered a Premier League title in his first full season, as well as finishing runners-up in the Uganda Cup.

The club released an official statement;

The Vipers SC management has today the 17th July 2018 as part of its restructuring process and preparation for the CAF club competitions and upcoming Uganda Premier League season relieved it’s head coach Miguel Jorge Da Costa of his services to the club as coach. Vipers SC would like to thank Coach Da Costa for his commitment and service to the club and wishes him success in his career advancement going forward. We remain one team. One dream

Edward Golola, who has been assistant coach is now the interim head coach until further notice.

Da Costa in his tenure at the helm of Vipers was a known motivator for the playing department and fellow technical staff.

For the record, he is quoted to have labeled his team the best in the world during one of the numerous press conferences.

On a parallel footing, however, the Portuguese has a high temper often confronting match and own officials with disrespectful stabs.

At one moment, Federation of Uganda Football Associations slapped him with a four match ban for attacking match officials during Vipers barren draw with BUL in Jinja.

This very month, Da Costa traveled with Vipers to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania for the 2018 CECAFA Kagame Cup, failing to skip the quarter final hurdle after being ejected by Kenyan side, Gor Mahia 2-1.

Conspiracy theories indicate whereas Da Costa has been one personality with a heated head, there has been reported back stabbing and ill-politicking to fail him.

Efforts to get a comment from Da Costa by the time of publishing this report remained futile as his known telephone contact was switched off and could neither answer to his official e-mail nor the twitter direct message.