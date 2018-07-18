50 players report for Express’ first training session under new coach Kisala

On Wednesday, at least fifty (50) players turned up for Express Football Club’s first session at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium in preparation for the 2018/19 Uganda Premier League (UPL) season.

K.Brian

Newly appointed head coach Kefa Kisala took the players through the paces in his first session on his return to the club that he once served as a player and coach.

Kisala was joined by the back room staff Mubarak Kiberu (former Sports Club Villa Jogoo goalkeeping coach) as well as assistant trainers Pius Ngabo and Alex Wasswa.

Only two of the old guard of players were present.

Right back Julius Ntambi trained but Shafic Kakeeto watched the two and a half hour’s session from the sidelines.

A select pool of players from the 2017/18 squad is expected back according to the club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hamza Jjunju.

“Not all the old players will return. The technical team picked a select pool that will be used.” Jjunju explained.

Kawowo Sports has learnt that the club has only officially released former captain Steven Luswata who had been suspended by the close of business last season.

Luswata has since joined Soana Football Club.

Other players as striker Alfred Leku who is reportedly on trials with Botswana Premier League side Galaxy F.C, Ayub Kisaliita, Sulaiman Jjingo, Godwin Bbule, Juma Ssebaduka, Jalil Zimula and a few others will not possibly return.

The training sessions will resume until a formidable team is built.

Last season, Express F.C completed the season a distant 13th on the 16 team log, thus surviving relegation by a whisker, albeit on the final day of the season after overcoming Masavu F.C 1-0 at the lake side Fisheries Training Institute play-ground.

This is Kisala’s second tenure as coach at the Red Eagles’ side.