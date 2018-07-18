Challenging but fast routes for Pearl Rally

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

It is only one day remaining to the fifth round of Africa Rally Championship; the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally due on July 20-21.

Just like before, the event revs off on Friday. Crews went through the first day of reconnaissance with several preferring the early morning drive to Kayunga for day two’s stages.

Saturday’s leg is the longest of the rally. Crews will tackle the 19.5km Kitwe stage in the morning. It is the opening stage as well as sixth of the event.

It is also the shortest on the day. Many drivers will be familiar with it. It starts with a long stretch before its first left turn that leads one into the sugarcane plantations.

It is narrow in some places with a few slow turns. This will be the stage that could get crews into the rhythm right away.

Crews will then tackle the 26km Shekar Metha stage. It was the final stage last year. Some changes have been made to this particular stage giving it a few twists in the sugar cane plantations as teams head for service after the first loop.

Lwasa (25km) will be the next assignment. This stage is smooth and very fast. It has few tricky places in the midsection just to keep the average speed down. This is one stage crews will truly enjoy before heading into the longest stage of A.D.E.L.

The 31.29kms A.D.E.L breaks up into the some good stretches. Here you will also have the chance to pave through a trail of farm land then end up in sugarcane sections again.

The stage calls for some work getting through.

Weather may not be a major worry. This time of the year is usually sunny but crews may have to take in account any changing factors.