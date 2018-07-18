Gor Mahia 4-0 Yanga

Courtesy

Kenya’s Gor Mahia enlightened their chances of reaching the quarter finals of the Caf Confederation Cup with a comfortable 4-0 win over Tanzania’s Yanga.

Ephraim Guikan scored a brace while Jacques Tuyisenge and an own goal from Mwinyi Hajji was enough to see the Kenya league champions.

Gor Mahia started well forcing Yanga into their own defence and the breakthrough came in the 24th minute when Tuyisenge connected Samuel Onyango cross.

With a minute to half time, Guikan got on the score sheet with a fine strike inside the area after a brilliant through ball from Humphrey Mieno.

The hosts were forced into a change three minutes into the second half with new signing Francis Mustafa replacing injured Tuyisenge.

Yanga appeared to have settled but in the 65th minute, they conceded a third when Mwinyi headed into his own net off Francis Kahata cross from the left.

Five minutes to full time, Guikan scored his second and Gor Mahia’s fourth with a beauty of a strike that hit the post before settling into the net – Mieno got the assist.

Mustafa would have made it 5-0 but Youth in Yanga’s goal saved the situation.

Gor Mahia move to five points, second on the group table just two points adrift of USM Algers which won 2-1 against Rwanda’s Rayon Sport at Nyamirambo.