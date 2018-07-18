KCCA FC Manager Mutebi blames defeat to Esperance on inexperience

KCCA FC Media

KCCA Football Club squandered a two goal lead to lose 3-2 against Esperance in the CAF Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Kasasiro took a 2-0 lead inside 22 minutes at Stade Olympique de Rades thanks to Jackson Nunda and Khalil Chemmam’s own goal but they were not able to hold on with the lead erased 10 minutes later.

Bilel Mejri scored the winning goal for the hosts with 8 minutes from time to dent KCCA FC’s hopes of advancing from the group.

And manager Mike Hillary Mutebi pinned the loss to lack of experience and naivety of his charges.

“Of course we had come here to win because you would see from the way we played. We didn’t come here to play a defensive game but the naivety and inexperience – because these are young players – cost us,” he said.

Otherwise with more experience, we would have held on to the 2-0 lead or even after them equalizing. We had a chance to make it 3-2 before halftime but failed to do it and they we’re more effective.

Mutebi was however pleased with the performanceof his team and believes they gave themselves a good account against “respected” Esperance, that he acknowledged had an edge over them.

You could see the variation in tactics. We were playing the same formation 3-5-2 but trying to be knowledgeable about how we play and marching with a respected Esperance. I think they deserved to win. They were slightly more effective and better than us.

With victory, Esperance remained top of Group A with 7 points, three clear of second placed Al Ahly who won 3-0 against Township Rollers, who are on 3 points, just like KCCA.

KCCA FC will host Esperance on Saturday, July 28 in the return leg at Mandela National Stadium.