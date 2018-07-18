KCCA FC Media

Jackson Nunda and Muhammad Shaban gave KCCA a two goal lead against Esperance but the visitors lost 3-2 in Tunis to a late strike.

The Ugandan former champions put up a spirited performance but how did the individuals perform on the night.

Charles Lukwago 7.0: He should have done better with the way he conceded the third goal but made blinder of saves to keep his team in the game. Arguably the visitors’ best player on the evening.

Bernard Muwanga 5.0: A tough debut for the former SC Villa captain but he was compact and hard as usual. Fortunate not to concede a penalty when he appeared to tag an opponents’ shirt and was also caught out of position for the winning goal.

Timothy Awany 6.0: Read the game well and often put his body on the line for the team. Also fortunate not to concede a penalty when a goal bound ball hit has hand.

Mustapha Kizza 5.0: Deployed as one of the centre backs unlike at usual wingback position and did well. Though the tricky Esperance opponents gave him a torrid evening.

Julius Poloto 4.0: The hard working Poloto rarely threatened going forward and was also kept busy helping out the defence. He should have done better to deny opponent from crossing for the second goal.

Sadam Juma 6.0: Deployed in front of the defence and was so disciplined with positional sense. But lost his legs as the game waned and was easily beaten in the lead up to the winning goal.

Gift Ali 5.5: The debutant had a few decent touches on the ball and made the assist for the opener with a beauty of a pass but was so much of a spectator without the ball.

Muzamiru Mutyaba 4.0: Struggled to have an impact especially in the first half but improved as the game grew and held the ball so well.

Jackson Nunda 7.0: Calmly slotted home when played through on goal by Gift Ali and was also involved in the second goal for his side. Full of confidence and tried to beat his men when in possession but often denied by pace.

Muhammad Shaban 6.0: He missed a great chance to make it 3-2 at the stroke of half time but was immense for the side as the lead striker. In the right place at the right time to force goal number two that gave the Ugandan side much hope.

Allan Okello 4.0: Decision making was lacking when he was on the ball but was so much into oblivion until he was withdrawn later in the second half.

Substitutes

Hassan Musana 5.0: Relived Kizza down the left when he came on to thwart the Esperance attacks down via the right.

Isaac Kirabira 4.0: Introduced to offer more solidity in the middle but had little impact.

Patrick Kaddu 4.0: Replaced injured Muhammad Shaban a quarter to the final whistle but there was little or no service for him to create havoc.