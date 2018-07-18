KCCA squanders two goal lead as Espérance recovers to triumph in Tunis | CAF Champions League

CAF Champions League (Group A):

Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia) 3-2 KCCA (Uganda)

KCCA (Uganda) Al Ahly (Egypt) 3-0 Township Rollers (Botswana)

KCCA FC Media

Uganda’s representatives in the group stages of the CAF Champions league, Kampala Capital City surrendered a 2-0 lead after the opening half hour mark as they fell 3-2 to Tunisian side Espérance Sportive de Tunis during a CAF Champion league group A match at Stade Olympique de Radès on Tuesday night.

Left footed midfielder Jackson Nunda opened the scoring for the visitors with an 18th minute goal off a telling pass from debutant Abubakar Gift Ali.

Four minutes later, Khalil Chemmam’s own goal after intense pressure from forward Muhammad Shaban silenced the home crowd as KCCA FC took a shock 2-0 lead.

Two goal hero Belel Magri scored the first of his brace on the half hour mark.

Three minutes later, the game was all square with Saad Gbuir’s strike as the mandatory half time score read two goals apiece.

Gift Ali paved way for Isaac Kirabira in KCCA’s opening change for the game moments after the hour mark.

Shaban limped out with twenty minutes left on the clock for Henry Patrick Kaddu.

In the 79th minute, Mike Mutebi and technical team introduced left back Hassan Musana for forward player Allan Okello

Eight minutes from full time, Magri returned to hurt KCCA with the match winner.

The Ugandan side handed debuts to two players crafty midfielder Abubakar Gift Ali and defender Bernard Muwanga who were signed from Police and Sports Club Villa Jogoo respectively.

KCCA will host Espérance Sportive de Tunis on Saturday, 28th July 2018 during the return leg at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Meanwhile, Egyptian side Al Ahly condemned Ivan Ntege’s Township Rollers from Botswana 3-0 at the Borg El Arab Stadium.

Walid Azaro, Ali Maaloul (penalty) and Islam Mohared were on target in the 36th, 75th and 79th minutes respectively.

Esperance is now leading group A with seven points off three games and Al Ahly has six.

KCCA and Township Rollers both have three points apiece.

The Ugandan club contingent returns on Thursday.

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Charles Lukwago (GK), Julius Poloto, Mustapha Kizza, Bernard Muwanga, Timothy Awany (C), Gift Ali (62′ Isaac Kirabira), Sadam Juma, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Allan Okello (79’ Hassan Musana), Jackson Nunda and Shaban Muhammad (70’ Patrick Henry Kaddu)

Substitutes Not Used: Tom Ikara (GK), Filbert Obenchan, Lawrence Bukenya, Steven Sserwadda

Head coach: Mike Hilary Mutebi

Espérance Sportive de Tunis XI:

Ben M. Cherifia (G.K), S. Derbali, H. Rabil, C. Dhaouadi, K. Chemmam, F. Kom, A. Badri, F. Coulibaly, S. Bguir, M. Belaili, B. Mejri

Substitutes:

Haythem Jouini, Maher Ben Sghaier, Ayman Ben Mohamed, Ali Jmel, Ghaylene Chaalali, Amine Meskini, Taha Yassine Khenissi

Head coach: K.B Yahia