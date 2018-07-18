Kitara Football Club signs two experienced defenders

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

FUFA Big league side Kitara Football Club from Hoima Municipality has signed two experienced defenders.

Musa Docca and Ramathan Dudu, both central defenders have joined the second tier club that narrowly missed being promoted to the top tier league.

The development was confirmed by the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Joshua Atugonza.

We completed the signing of Musa Docca and Ramathan Dudu as part of the strategy to reinforce for the new season 2018/19 as we plan afresh to get promoted.

Docca, a former Sports Club Villa Jogoo and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) player has lately played at Mbarara based Nyamityobora F.C.

Dudu, on the other hand returns to Kitara after spending two seasons at Sports Club Villa Jogoo.

The club is still on the look out to beef up their squad in the technical and playing departments.

The FUFA Big league is expected to kick off in late September 2018.