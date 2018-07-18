Ntege’s Township Rollers humbled in Egypt | CAF Champions League

CAF Champions League (Group A):

Al Ahly (Egypt) 3-0 Township Rollers (Botswana)

Township Rollers (Botswana) Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia) 3-2 KCCA (Uganda)

CAF Media

Botswana reigning champions Township Rollers suffered a baptism of fire, falling 3-0 at the hands of record African champions Al Ahly on Tuesday night at the Borg El Arab stadium.

Walid Azaro, Ali Maaloul (penalty) and Islam Mohared were on target in the 36th, 75th and 79th minutes respectively for the home side.

Uganda Cranes midfielder Ivan “Kojja” Ntege played full time in the match for Township Rollers who suffered their second consecutive loss on the road.

Ntege was however deployed on the right wing back department.

CAF Media

Meanwhile, in the same group, Uganda’s representatives, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) surrendered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Tunisian side Espérance Sportive de Tunis at Stade Olympique de Radès on Tuesday night.

Jackson Nunda and Chemmam’s own goal gave the visitors some hope of a shocking victory away before Belel Magri (brace) and Saad Gbuir struck to win the game for the home team.

Next Matches:

KCCA will host Espérance Sportive de Tunis on Saturday, 28th July 2018 during the return leg at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

On the same day, Township Rollers will play host to Al Ahly at the National stadium in Gaborone.

Esperance leads group A with seven points off three games and Al Ahly has six.

KCCA and Township Rollers both have three points apiece.

Team Line Ups:

Al Ahly XI:

Mohammed El-Shenawy (G.K), Ahmed Fathy, A. Maaloul, S. Samir, S. Coulibaly, H. Ashour, W. Soliman, A. Al Sulaya, J. Ajayi, M. Sherif, W. Azaro

Substitutes: Sherif Ekramy (G.K), Hesham Mohamed, Islam Mohareb, Ayman Ashraf, Mohamed Gaber, Mohamed Hany

Township Rollers XI:

Masule, Ivan Ntege, K. Van Der Westhuizen, O. Ncenga, S. Mathumo, M. Gaolaolwe, B.Lechaena, G. Mohutsiwa, M. Ditshupo, E. Moalosi, Joel Mogorosi

Substitutes:

Galabgwe Moyana, Tshepo Motlhabankwe, Ofentse Nato, Bogosi Nfila, Wagarre Dikago, Motsholetsi Sikele, Kago Monyake