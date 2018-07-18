Pre-season Warm up game

Yeovil Town 1-1 Bristol Rovers

Yeovil Town Media

Uganda Cranes defender Bevis Mugabi was on the score sheet as Yeovil Town played to a one all draw with league one side Bristol Rovers in a pre-season game played at Huish Park stadium on Tuesday.

Mugabi’s 57th minute header off a Carl Dickinson’s wide free-kick cancelled out Tom Lockyer’s first half opener.

Bristol Rovers missed the chance to restore the lead when Sam Matthews had a shot “kiss” the wood work.

The Glovers continued their positive performances in the pre-season, the third game where their latest signing Sessi D’Almeida started in the centre of midfield whilst the Academy trio of Daniel Ojo, Gabriel Rogers and Tyrique Spencer-Clarke all featured.

James Bailey and Jake Gray missed the game through injury while defenders Shaun Donnellan and Gary Warren also missed the West Country clash due to slight knocks.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Nathan Baxter remains with parent club Chelsea.

The Academy trio of Ojo, Spencer-Clarke and Rogers all took to the field along with Alex Fisher and three unnamed trialists as the clock ticked down.

1,114 fans watched the game, 329 of whom were the visiting contingent.

Team Line Ups:

Yeovil Town: Nelson, James, Sowunmi (Ojo 76′), Bevis Mugabi, Dickinson; Green (Rogers 79′), D’Almeida (Spencer-Clarke 79′), Santos (Trialist B 79′), Browne (Trialist C 79′); Jaiyesimi (Trialist A 60′), Zoko (Fisher 63′)

Bristol Rovers: Slocombe, Leadbitter (J. Clarke 46′), Lockyer, Craig, Kelly, Lines, Upson, Sercombe; Matthews, Nichols, Bennett.

Subs not used: O. Clarke, Mensah, Broadbent, Smith, A. Clarke, Rodman