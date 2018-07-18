SV Ried 1912

Uganda Cranes forward Edrisa Lubega has joined Austrian first division side SV Guntamatic Ried Football Club on a one year loan deal from Proline F.C.

The 21-year-old previously played at Proline in the Uganda Premier League before he was signed by Austrian second division side Floridsdorfer Athletiksport on a six month loan agreement.

The Ugandan striker has lately played at FAC Vienna (still on loan). He will don shirt number 9.

SV Ried Media

Lubega’s transfer was confirmed by a statement from SV Guntamatic Ried;

Edrisa Lubega comes on loan with a purchase option from Proline Football Club for a year. On this afternoon, this will be the first time with the Vikings.

On 5th January 2016, he earned his maiden summon to the national team, the Uganda Cranes.

His first test at the new employers will be this Saturday, 21st July 2018 when they host SV Hella Dornbirn.

Lubega played at CHAN 2016 in Rwanda with the Uganda Cranes having graduated from the Uganda U-23 side.

About SV Guntamatic Ried

SV Guntamatic Ried is an Austrian association football club from Ried im Innkreis in Upper Austria.

The club hosts their home matches at the 7,680 seater Keine Sorgen Arena.

