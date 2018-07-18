Uganda Cranes forward Edrisa Lubega has joined Austrian first division side SV Guntamatic Ried Football Club on a one year loan deal from Proline F.C.
The 21-year-old previously played at Proline in the Uganda Premier League before he was signed by Austrian second division side Floridsdorfer Athletiksport on a six month loan agreement.
The Ugandan striker has lately played at FAC Vienna (still on loan). He will don shirt number 9.
Lubega’s transfer was confirmed by a statement from SV Guntamatic Ried;
Edrisa Lubega comes on loan with a purchase option from Proline Football Club for a year. On this afternoon, this will be the first time with the Vikings.
On 5th January 2016, he earned his maiden summon to the national team, the Uganda Cranes.
His first test at the new employers will be this Saturday, 21st July 2018 when they host SV Hella Dornbirn.
Lubega played at CHAN 2016 in Rwanda with the Uganda Cranes having graduated from the Uganda U-23 side.
About SV Guntamatic Ried
SV Guntamatic Ried is an Austrian association football club from Ried im Innkreis in Upper Austria.
The club hosts their home matches at the 7,680 seater Keine Sorgen Arena.
Player Profile
- Full Name: Edirisa Lubega
- Parents: Mugisha Tumushabe and Rebecca Nakamya
- Family: 2nd Born in the family of 4 children
- Date of Birth: 17th April 1998
- Place of Birth: Kasese
- Education: Completed A-Level studies at Dynamic S.S
- Career Highlights: Winning the 2015 Masaza Cup with Singo County, Joint Top Scorer, Masaza Cup with Singo County (7 Goals), Top Scoring Big League charts in opening round of maiden season (with Proline Soccer Academy), Being Summoned to Uganda Cranes team
- Career Teams: KL Namasuba (Academy), Proline Soccer Academy, Floridsdorfer (Loan), FAC Vienna (Loan),
- Strong Points: Agile and ability to head the ball and shoot with either feet