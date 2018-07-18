Uganda Cranes player Miya scores on debut for newly promoted Croatian club

International Club Friendly match:

Hrvatski Nogometni Klub Gorica (Croatia) 1-0 FC Petrolul Ploiești (Romania)

Isvoranu

A week after transferring to newly promoted Hrvatski Nogometni Klub (HNK) Gorica in Croatia, Uganda Cranes forward Farouk Miya has made an instant mark.

The Ugandan scored the lone strike in HNK Gorica’s 1-0 win against Romanian reigning league champions Petrolul Ploiești at the Velika Gorica arena on Tuesday.

Miya’s first half goal won the day during an international club friendly duel meant to prepare the two clubs ahead of the new season.

The strike arrived towards the end of the first half when Miya broke through from the right and beat goalkeeper Isvoranu from close range.

FC Petrolul Ploiești remains in Croatia for the pre-season and will once again face NK Slaven Belupo on Friday.

Miya joined HNK Gorica less than a week ago from Belgium top tier side Standard Liege on a two-year contract with an option of a one year extension.

Since leaving Vipers SC for Standard Liege in 2016, Miya barely found playing time at the Belgian top club and was sent out on loan on a couple of occasions, to Excel Mouscron and most recently FK Sebail in Azerbaijani.

His timely return to fitness and form, goal scoring in particular is a big boost for Uganda Cranes technical team ahead of the up-coming AFCON 2019 qualifier against Tanzania in September in Kampala.

Miya previously played for in the Airtel Masaza tournament for Mawokota, St Mary’s Kitende and Vipers SC in the Uganda Premier League.

He left for greener pastures in Europe during the year 2016.

Before that, he had captained the triumphant Uganda Cranes at the 2015 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Ethiopia and also part of the team at 2016 CHAN in Rwanda.

Miya scored lone goal as Uganda Cranes defeated Comoros 1-0 at Namboole to qualify for the Africa Nations Cup after 38 years.

Team Line Ups:

HNK Gorica:

Kahlina (G.K), Mitchedlishvili, Jovicic, Cagalj, Zwolinski, Lovric, Maslowski, Maloca, Miya, Dabro, Believe

Also played: Veriga, Krizmanic, Matosevic, Zwolinski, Dvornekovic, Ljubisavljevic, Zutic, Zenko, Sroler, Marina, Spicic

Head Coach: Sergei Jakirovic

FC Petrolul:

Isvoranu (60 Bolboaşă), Olaru (82 Velisar), Plămadă (46 Anthoge), Cazan (68 Ghinga), Ţigănaşu (60 Ţicu), Danci (54 Chindris) – Saim Tudor (74 Ene), Arnautu (63 Lambru), Niziri (46 N. Popescu)

Head Coach: Leo Grozavu