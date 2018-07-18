Uganda Cranes star Miya scores on debut for HNK Gorica

International Club Friendly match:

HNK Gorica (Croatia) 1-0 FC Petrolul Ploiești (Romania)

Isvoranu

A week after transferring to newly promoted Hrvatski Nogometni Klub (HNK) Gorica in Croatia, Uganda Cranes star Farouk Miya has made an instant mark.

The Ugandan forward scored the lone strike in HNK Gorica’s 1-0 win against Romanian league champions Petrolul Ploiești at the Velika Gorica arena on Tuesday.

Miya’s first half goal won the day during an international club friendly duel meant to prepare the two clubs ahead of the new season.

The strike arrived towards the end of the first half when Miya broke through from the right and beat goalkeeper Isvoranu from close range.

FC Petrolul Ploiești remains in Croatia for the pre-season and will once again face NK Slaven Belupo on Friday.

Miya joined HNK Gorica less than a week ago from Belgium top tier side Standard Liege on a two-year contract with an option of a one year extension.

Since leaving Vipers SC for Standard Liege in 2016, Miya had found playing time had to come at the Belgian top club and was sent out on loan on a couple of occasions, to Excel Mouscron and most recently FK Sebail in Azerbaijani.

His timely return to fitness and form, goal scoring in particular is a big boost for Uganda Cranes technical team ahead of the up-coming AFCON 2019 qualifier against Tanzania in September.

Team Line Ups:

HNK Gorica: Kahlina (G.K), Mitchedlishvili, Jovicic, Cagalj, Zwolinski, Lovric, Maslowski, Maloca, Miya, Dabro, Believe

Also played: Veriga, Krizmanic, Matosevic, Zwolinski, Dvornekovic, Ljubisavljevic, Zutic, Zenko, Sroler, Marina, Spicic

Head Coach: Sergei Jakirovic

FC Petrolul: Isvoranu (60 Bolboaşă), Olaru (82 Velisar), Plămadă (46 Anthoge), Cazan (68 Ghinga), Ţigănaşu (60 Ţicu), Danci (54 Chindris) – Saim Tudor (74 Ene), Arnautu (63 Lambru), Niziri (46 N. Popescu)

Head Coach: Leo Grozavu