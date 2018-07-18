URA Football Club agrees terms with SC Villa Jogoo winger Tabu

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club has agreed terms with Sports Club Villa Jogoo left winger Vitalis Tabu.

Tabu, who still had a year left on his employment contract, penned a one year deal with the tax collectors on Wednesday, 18 July 2018 at their Nakawa based head offices.

“I signed a one year deal with URA Football Club after being officially released by SC Villa Jogoo. I thank the management of SC Villa Jogoo, the technical staff, my fellow teammates and the dear fans. It was a worthy experience to play at the club but I am now set for fresh challenges ahead of me” Tabu confessed to Kawowo Sports moments after signing.

The development comes a week after Tabu, a former Kira Young, Onduparaka and Paidha Black Angels player had vowed not to continue serving the Jogoos citing demand to have fresh challenges ahead of him.

Tabu becomes the umpteenth signing for the new URA FC head coach Sam Ssimbwa.

Other signings:

The tax collecting club has also signed Robert Omunuk and Matthew Odongo (both from Kenya Premier League side Tusker).

On top of these, they added a big local legion that has defender Benjamin Nyakoojo from relegated Masavu, left back Yeseri Waibi from Mbarara City, URA F.C, Ronald Musana (formerly at Proline and KCCA), Abdallah Nyanzi (from Soana), Joshua Kawadwa (Bright Stars) as well as secured on loan two KCCA young players Solomon Okwalinga and Eric Senjobe.

URA FC completed the 2017/18 Uganda premier league season in the 10th position with 37 points fetched off 30 matches.