Less than two months after guiding Vipers to their third league title, Portuguese Jorge Miguel Da Costa was sacked by Vipers.

The Portuguese also came close to winning a double for the Venoms but lost 1-0 to KCCA in the Stanbic Uganda Cup finals and also reached the quarter finals of the CECAFA Kagame Cup.

The news of axing shocked many in the country but it’s became a norm at Kitende.

Many times, winning the league and even the Uganda Cup has not been enough for the club management led by Supremo Lawrence Mulindwa.

The club has been managed by five different managers – Ambrose Chukuma, George Nsimbe, Abdallah Mubiru, Jorge Da Costa and the always available Edward Golola in the past six or so seasons.

Back to Da Costa sacking, reliable sources indicate Mulindwa has never been so impressed with the Portuguese and has previously only been stopped from firing him by a few individuals led by one of the directors, Haruna Kyobe.

The media friendly tactician nearly got sacked midway the season when Vipers title charge went off track and winning the championship was viewed as job saving.

Fufa collision in regards to qualifications

Away from that, Fufa has always accused Da Costa of lack of qualifications required to manage a side in the Uganda Premier League.

Often, Fufa has highlighted this to the Vipers management but the coach insisted his qualifications can be equated to what the Caf licenses A or B hold which the FA resisted.

48 hours before flying out to London, Mulindwa held a meeting with Da Costa advising him to accept studying via Fufa organised courses but the Portuguese maintained his stance.

The two agreed to part ways mutually and compensation reliably made before the title winning Portuguese left the country on Tuesday night.