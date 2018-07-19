2018 Bika Bya Baganda pool championship launched

2018 Bika Bya Baganda Pool champion:

Friday & Saturday (27 th & 28 th July)

(27 & 28 July) At Club Klein, Nyendo – Masaka

After a four year lull, the Bika Bya Baganda pool championship returns to the sporting fray with a bang.

The tournament that had last been played in 2014 will once again surface and take center stage on the 27th and 28th July 2018 at the busy entertainment hub of Club Klein in Nyendo, Masaka.

Addressing journalists, some of the players and keen pool followers during the official launch at D-Arena pool pub along Namirembe road in Kampala, the chairperson of the local organizing committee, Robert “Pipol” Kayanja, expressed gratitude that the tournament is back;

We are glad that the Bika Bya Baganda pool tournament is back and running. We urge the teams to respond well to the on-going registration process which will end on Tuesday, 24th July 2017 before the official draws will take center stage on the subsequent day.

At least 16 clans have duly expressed interest in taking part in the tournament that will be played on black ball pool rules, starting with the group stages.

In case of a stalemate during the knock out stages after 20 frames, there will be penalties.

Each clan will be expected to enter a maximum of 10 players and a minimum of 3 participants per side.

Prizes:

Winner : Engabo (Shield), Shs 2M and Gold Medals

: Engabo (Shield), Shs 2M and Gold Medals 1 st Runners up: Shs 1M and Silver Medals

Shs 1M and Silver Medals 2 nd Runners up : Shs 500,000 and Bronze Medals

: Shs 500,000 and Bronze Medals Third Runners up : Shs 300,000

: Shs 300,000 Quarter-finalists: Shs 200,000

*All participating clans shall receive certificates of merit

Local organizing committee: