47 crews cleared for Pearl Rally

The 2018 Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally is officially on after crews were cleared to take part.

Cars were checked all Thursday at Shell Bugolobi.

47 will start the event on Friday as they take on the Super Special Stage at the Motorsports arena, Busiika.

Due to the new safety tank rule, over ten crews will run as non homologated class due to lack of the tank.

Only Kenya’s Manvir Baryan, Piero Cannobio, Duncan Mubiru, Christakis Fitidis, Susan Muwonge and Jas Mangat have the required tanks and will run under the homologated class; RC2.

Meanwhile, all crews will assemble at Silver springs on Friday morning for the ceremonial start before they head to Busiika.

NRC leader Jas Mangat will go first off the ramp followed by ARC leader Manvir Baryan before Christakis Fitidis in third.