Motorsport

47 crews cleared for Pearl Rally

ago
by Sharifah Namagoba Ramah
TwitterFacebook
© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE
FIA chief technical Viren Goricha analysing Manvir’s Skoda

The 2018 Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally is officially on after crews were cleared to take part.

Cars were checked  all Thursday at Shell Bugolobi.

47 will start the event on Friday as they take on the Super Special Stage at the Motorsports arena, Busiika.

Due to the new safety tank rule, over ten crews will run as non homologated class due to lack of the tank.

© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE
Jas Mangat’s Evo X in line for checks

Only Kenya’s Manvir Baryan, Piero Cannobio, Duncan Mubiru, Christakis Fitidis, Susan Muwonge and Jas Mangat have the required tanks and will run under the homologated class; RC2.

Meanwhile, all crews will assemble at Silver springs on Friday morning for the ceremonial start before they head to Busiika.

NRC leader Jas Mangat will go first off the ramp followed by ARC leader Manvir Baryan before Christakis Fitidis in third.

You May Also Like

Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally scrutineering in pictures

Challenging but fast routes for Pearl Rally

Manvir returns to the origin of his ARC reign; the Pearl Rally

Leave a Reply