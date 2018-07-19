CAF Confederation Cup: Mugume’s Rayon Sports succumbs to USM Alger at the death

CAF Confederation Cup (Group D): Match Day 3

Rayon Sports (Rwanda) 1-2 USM Alger (Algeria)

USM Alger (Algeria) Gor Mahia (Kenya) 4-0 Young Africans (Tanzania)

New Times

Algeria club USM Alger recovered from a goal down to defeat Rwanda’s Rayon Sports 2-1 in a group D match of the CAF Confederation cup played at the Kigali regional stadium, Nyamirambo on Wednesday.

Ivorian born striker Ismaila Diarra gave the home side the lead on 38 minutes.

The joy was short lived as Farouk Chafai found the equalizer in the second minute of the three added minutes as the first half climaxed.

Second half substitute Abdelraouf Benguit grabbed a late-late winner in the 93rd minute to earn maximum points for the visiting side.

Benguit who had come on for Hamza Koudri in the 68th minute turned out to the hero with that price-less late strike.

Ugandan midfielder Yasin Mugume, a former KCCA and Police player in the Uganda Premier League was introduced by Rayon Sports’ head coach Roberto Oliveira with seven minutes to the collapse of the game.

After three games, the Algerian club leads group D with seven points from three matches.

Kenya’s Gor Mahia who humbled Young Africans from Tanzania 4-0 on the same day at the Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani follows with five points.

Rayon Sports has attained two points from the potential nine whilst Young Africans have a single point from three matches.

Team Line Ups:

Rayon Sports XI:

Abouba Bashunga (G.K), M. Ange, Eric Irambona, Thierry Manzi, R. Rwatubyaye, F. Usengimana, Pierre Kwizera, Kevin Muhire, D. Manishimwe (83’ Yasin Mugume), I. Diarra, Christ Mbondi (57’ Bonfilscaleb Bimenyimana)

Subs Not Used:

Gabriel Mugabo, Gilbert Mugisha, Innocent Twagirayezu, Sadam Nyandwi, Kassim Ndayisenga

USM Alger XI:

Zemmamouche (G.K), M. Meftah, Redouane Cherifi, M. Benyachia, Farouk Chafai, O. Chita, Hamza Koudri (68’ Abdelraouf Benguit), Mohammed Benkhemessa, A. Meziane, Aymen Mahious (60’ Faouzi Yaya), Rafik Bouderbal (88’ Oualid Ardji)

Subs Not Used:

Hamra Abderrahime, Ismail Mansouri, Mohamed Amine Hamia, Mokhtar Benmoussa