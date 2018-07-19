Duff signs for Ugandan second tier club

KAWOWO SPORTS

Duff Luboobi has joined newly founded FUFA Big League side, Wakiso Giants Football Club.

Luboobi, a midfielder, signed a one-year deal with the free spending side from fellow second tier club, Kireka United F.C.

He is the ninth signing of the season for Wakiso Giants following the capture of experienced former Uganda Cranes midfielder Steven Bengo on Wednesday.

The club which bought Kamuli Park F.C has been a busy entity in the primary transfer window.

They have also signed left winger James Kasibante, Isaac Ntege, Hassan Wasswa Dazo, Abdul Karim Kasule, Eddie Mubiru as well as goalkeeper Cleo Ssetubba and Mansoor Mutumba.

About Wakiso Giants F.C:

After buying off Kamuli Park, the club has been busy recruiting playing and technical staff.

Most recently, they signed former SC Villa and URA head coach Ibrahim Kirya as head tactician.

They confirmed Wakiso Resource center playing field as their home ground.

Their head offices are located at Najjanakumbi, along Entebbe road.