Midfielder Bengo joins Wakiso Giants Football Club

Midfielder Steven “Bengo-man” Bengo, 30, has become the latest player to join Wakiso Giants Football Club, a newly created second tier side.

Bengo joins a galaxy of other stars on a one year deal on a transfer fee not disclosed to the media because of confidentiality clauses embedded in the employment contract.

The former Uganda Cranes, Sports Club Villa Jogoo, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Express, Soana, Yanga (Tanzanian club) and Nakumatt (Kenya Premier League) player becomes the 8th new club signing in the primary transfer window.

In January 2018, Bengo nearly returned to KCCA for a second stint but the negotiations hit a snag amidst a “failed medical” theory and has since been a free agent.

He thus joins other players earlier signed at Wakiso Giants to include goalkeepers Mansoor Mutumba and Cleo Ssetubba, left winger James Kasibante, midfielders Hassan Wasswa Dazo, Isaac Ntege, Abdul-Karim Kasule and striker Eddie Mubiru.

Former Uganda Revenue Authority, Lweza, Sports Club Villa Jogoo and Mbarara City tactician was confirmed head coach for Wakiso Giants F.C.

The club has come into force after merging with former Elgon group Eastern Uganda club, Kamuli Park in a financial transaction believed to have cost at least Shs 100M.

Wakiso Giants Football Club is set to commence their training sessions at Old Kampala primary school play grounds in the heart of the capital city, Kampala.

They will however host their home matches at Wakiso Resource center playing field.

The club head offices are located at Najjanakumbi, along Entebbe road.