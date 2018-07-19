Only four Ugandans eligible for ARC points in Pearl Rally

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

The 2018 Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally brings the Africa Rally Championship to the fifth round this weekend.

Although only Manvir Baryan and country-mate Piero Cannobio are the known title contestants for the ARC title, they will be joined by four other crews to make an ARC class this weekend.

Jas Mangat, Duncan Mubiru, Christakis Fitidis and Susan Muwonge are the other crews that will score ARC points.

The ARC class was restricted by the safety fuel tank rule that require all crews to have the safety component to qualify for ARC points. The rule forced several crews into the Group S class.

Reigning ARC champion Baryan heads into Pearl Rally with 50 points; 21 points more than second placed Piero Cannobio.

Uganda’s Jas Mangat has 15 points while Duncan Mubiru at seven points that they scored in the Safari Rally.