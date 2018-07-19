Onyango – We want to prove to the world that we are good enough | 2018 Rugby Sevens World Cup

Uganda Rugby Cranes sevens head coach Tolbert Onyango has revealed the outfit is ready to prove that they deserve the World stage ahead of their first match against Samoa at the 2018 Rugby World Cup in San Francisco, California.

Twitter/Uganda Sevens

The Pearl will open with the tie in the preliminary round on 21 July at the AT&T Park, fighting for a spot at the round of 16 where they will face England if they progress.

Onyango says the squad is ready and steady to counter a very tactically astute Samoa side.

“We know Samoa are a very physical side and play lots of wide rugby, which we must make sure we counter from the start of the game to the finish.

“These boys are rearing to go because they are aware the whole nation will be looking at them,” Onyango told KweséESPN.

Adventure is out there…San Francisco here we come. 7’s World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Ap4uuGl4jk — UgandaSevens (@UgandaSevens) July 14, 2018

“Yes, we are underdogs going for our first World Cup and we know Samoa are handled by one of the best sevens coaches, Sir Gordon Frederick Tietjens. But we are not scared and the boys are upbeat and looking forward to go and prove to the world that they are good enough,” added Onyango.

“We must believe in ourselves, keep to our game plan and be able to defend wide in an organised manner. We have worked pretty hard on the defending side and with better conditioning of the players. We must be very alert on countering Samoa’s physicality in our opening game. This is a knockout and anything can happen when you plan well.”

Uganda has gone through a series of preparations including Cape Town Sevens, Dubai Sevens, Zimbabwe Sevens, World Series qualifier in Hong Kong and the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Recently, the team camped at the Stellenbosch High Performance Centre in Cape Town to step-up their fitness levels as well as conditioning.

Uganda qualified last year for global showpiece after beating Zimbabwe 22-10 to retain the Africa 7s Rugby Cup in Kampala.