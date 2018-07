© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE

The 2018 Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally revs off this weekend at the Motorsports Arena in Busiika.

The event, which is fifth round of the Africa Rally Championship will start with a Super Special Stage in Busiika on Friday before crews head to Kayunga for Day Two.

And on Thursday, cars were checked at Shell Bugolobi with 47 crews cleared to take part in the two-day event.

John Batanudde caught part of the scrutineering through his lens.

