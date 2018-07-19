Samoa recall captain Tupou after completion of suspension for drink-driving | 2018 Rugby Sevens World Cup

Samoa has recalled Captain Alatasi Tupou after completing his suspension for drink-driving.

He joins the sevens team ahead of their 2018 Rugby Sevens World Cup campaign in San Francisco in which they open with a crucial encounter against Uganda.

The 30 year old was charged by police late May this year for drunk-driving just before the team left the country for the final two World Series tournaments in London and Paris.

Coach Sir Gordon Tietjens summoned the skipper and is now likely to make his first appearance for the Manu 7s since April.

Tietjens believes the squad has had enough preparations and is clearly ready to crush Uganda.

“The boys had been subjected to a lot of intense training and I am proud of how they have all handled it,” he told Fiji Sun Online.

“Unfortunately, we cannot pick all of them. We cannot also promise anything but rest assured that we will give it our all come game day.”

Samoa Sevens squad

Alamanda Motuga, Gordon Langkilde, David Afamasaga, Tofatuimoana Solia, Va’afauese Apelu Maliko, Alatasi Tupou, Tomasi Alosio, Neria Fomai, La’aloi Leilua, Malu Falaniko, Joe Perez, Murphy Paulo, Belgium Tuatagaloa, Jonathan Timo Ah Sui.