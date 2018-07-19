Tough times continue for SC Villa Jogoo as shirt sponsor terminates contract

© Kawowo Sports / AMINAH BABIRYE

Barely a week after the resignation of their president Ben Immanuel Misagga and the continued massive exodus of players from the team, Sports Club Villa Jogoo’s challenging moments continue to take a new toll as the main shirt sponsors, Star Times have terminated their contract with immediate effect.

In a letter dated, 18th July 2018, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the pay Television company, Andy Wang, cites poor public relations of the club, bad publicity (match discipline and leadership wrangles).

The letter reads in part;

In the last football season 2017/18, the club had a very poor performance in terms of PR value that we are meant to get back as sponsors of the club as per what was agreed in the contract. There was a lot of bad publicity in regard to match discipline and leadership wrangles which is affecting our brand

The letter however hints on a prior communication that the club management sent to the company;

“The purpose of this communication is therefore to agree with the communication sent to us and accept to terminate of the sponsorship contract between Sports Club Villa Limited and Star Times with immediate effect to avoid any further brand damage to Star Times” the letter addresses to the Chief Executive Officer of Sports Club Villa Jogoo Limited concludes.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The SC Villa Jogoo – Star Times sponsorship was officially unveiled on 11th November 2015 at the historical club training grounds – Villa Park, Nsambya.

In the deal, the 16 time Uganda Premier League winners signed a five year sponsorship deal worth Ugx 1.3 Billion with the club receiving Ugx 260M per season.

Woes for the club have escalated in the recent past after following yet another trophy-less campaign as the 2017/18 football season concluded.

From salary arrears owed to the players, the club has been embroiled in administrative and leadership wrangles that emanate as far back as the last six years.

When the club set their elective assembly on 14th July 2018 in Masaka, the football governing body in the country, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) acted swiftly to halt the whole election process citing abuse of statures in line with the federation electoral codes.

This prompted Misagga to throw in the towel last Sunday after the expiry of his four year tenure on 14th July 2018.

The club CEO, Ivan Kakembo who bounced back a month ago to replace Valley Mugwanya is thus tasked to ensure the day to day running of the affairs in this trying moment where they are yet to secure a head coach after former coach Wasswa Bbosa could not renew his employment contract.

Bbosa has since departed for Soana Football Club on a three year deal.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Also, in this epoch, the club has witnessed a massive flow out of the senior players who are seeking greener pastures.

From the team captain Bernard Muwanga, Godfrey Lwesibawa, John Adriko, Ramathan Dudu, Abel Eturude, Musa Mukasa, George Ssenkaaba, Mahad Yaya, Ibrahim Kiyemba to the latest Vitalis Tabu, three thirds of the previous squad is long gone.

To this effect, FUFA has summoned Kakembo for a crisis resolution meeting on Friday, 20th July 2018 at Kampala Sheraton Hotel where the FUFA President Moses Magogo, fresh from the FIFA World Cup finals in Russia and the federation CEO Edgar Watson will attend.

The purpose of this meeting is to forge a way forward towards ensuring an interim government that will help to organize fresh elections and put the club in order.

Star Times’ withdrawal of sponsorship is a timely big blow at a time that club needed some push up funds to kick start the 2018/19 season.