Uganda Crested Cranes edge Kenya Harambee Starlets in CECAFA opener

CECAFA Women Championship

Kenya 0-1 Uganda

FUFA Media

Uganda Crested Cranes started the 2018 CECAFA Women Championship with a hard fought 1-0 win over Kenya at Stade de Kigali on Thursday.

Lillian Mutuuzo scored the all important goal for the Crested Cranes inside the opening seven minutes that the team defended to the final whistle.

Mutuuzo had all the time to slot home past goalkeeper Poline Atieno who had parried a corner delivery in the youngsters’ path.

The Harambee Starlets would have levelled the game on the quarter hour mark but Neddy Atieno’s goal disallowed for offside.

Moments later Mwanahalima Adam’s lob hit bar after being set through by Atieno.

Grace Aluka nearly doubled Uganda’s lead just after the half hour mark but her free kick hit the cross bar.

After recess, Starlets coach David Ouma called for double change with Esse Akida and Martha Amunyolete coming on for Terry Engesha and Mercy Achieng but Uganda remained solid at the back.

© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE

Faridah Bulega also called for a couple of changes at intervals with Winnie Babirye and Monica Namwase replacing Norah Alupo and Lilian Mustuuzo respectively, and her charges held on for the historic win over their neighbours.

Team line-ups

Harambee Starlets XI: Poline Atieno (GK), Lilian Adera, Dorcas Shikobe, Elizabeth Ambogo, Wendy Achieng, Cheris Avilia, Cynthia Shilwatso, Mercy Achieng, Mwanahalima Adam, Neddy Atieno, Terry Engesha

Substitutes: Monica Karambu (GK), Phelistus Kadari, Vivian Nasaka, Anita Adongo, Ruth Ingosi, Martha Amunyolete, Esse Akida.

Crested Cranes XI: Ruth Aturo (GK), Viola Namuddu, Grace Aluka, Shadia Nankya, Yudaya Nakayenze, Tracy Jones Akiror (Captain), Lilian Mutuuzo, Phiona Nabbumba, Ziana Namuleme, Juliet Nalukenge, Norah Alupo

Substitutes: Daisy Nakaziro (GK), Aisha Namukisa, Bridget Nabisalu, Monica Namwase, Daniela Favour Nambatya, Winnie Babirye, Esther Naluyimba