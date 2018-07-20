African World Cup Referee Malang Diedhiou retires

Courtesy

One of Africa’s top referees, Malang Diedhiou from Senegal retires less than two weeks after refereeing at the FIFA World Cup in Russia 2018.

The 45 year old who works as Senegalese Customs Inspector has also refereed at the Confederation Cup and the Olympics.

He was involved in four matches in Russia – Costa Rica and Serbia and then hosts Russia against Uruguay in the group stages, and the round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan and was also the fourth official for the third place play-off between Belgium and England.

“I could have continued and push on until the 2019 Nations Cup, but our association would have struggled to prepare the next generation,” he told Senegalese news agency APS.

By retiring now, it gives our referee body an opportunity to prepare a younger person who is ready to officiate at the next African Cup of Nations.

It is a sacrifice that will be beneficial to the Senegalese referee association, which can count on young referees with great qualities. Personally, some people gave me the opportunity to officiate, so it’s time to do the same by passing the baton.

He has been an international referee since 2008 and he took part in the Caf Champions League qualifiers a year later and moved onto African Cup of Nations duty in 2012.

Four years later he was handed group stage games at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

He served as a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) official at the 2017 Fifa Confederations Cup in Russia, alongside Gambia’s Bakary Papa Gassama.