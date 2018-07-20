Allan Kyambadde to join KCCA

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Allan Kyambadde is set to complete a move to KCCA from rivals SC Villa Mike Mutebi has confirmed.

The midfielder is expected to sign a two year deal with the Kasasiro before end of the weekend to join former teammates Nicholas Kasozi and Bernard Muwanga who also left the club.

“We agreed terms with the previous regime at his club (SC Villa) and we are happy to have him,” Mutebi told Kawowo Sports. “He is one of those players that have much potential but yet to realise it to the fullest,” he added.

“Maybe now is the time to get that. He is talented and hardworking and we hope he continues with that at Lugogo.

Kyambadde joined SC Villa last season from rivals Express FC and impressed through the entire campaign as the Jogoos challenged for the title.

His performances earned him a chance to return to the national team and was part of the team that played at Chan 2018 in Morocco early this year.

Kyambadde joins a list of players to have played for all VEK sides – Morley Byekwaso, Herman Wasswa and Steven Bengo among others.