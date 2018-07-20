DAVID ISABIRYE: Community engagement by footballer Umony is an exemplary sportsmanship act

A couple of weeks ago, Uganda Cranes forward Brian Umony successfully organized a community pay-back voluntary drive for the Naguru community.

Dubbed the “Naguru Give Back Drive”, the entire arrangement was spot on, well organized and kudos the man of the moment himself – Brian Umony alongside the organizing team with the partners – KCCA Football Club, Sports Fan magazine, Bet Lion, Africell, Naguru Echo, Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) and Radio city.

Through the unique magnetic force and power of football, Umony was able to attract the corporate entities, football administartors, media as well as active and retired footballers, majority of whom were former Uganda Cranes players.

For the one month activation and awareness period allocated to luring the masses, the public – young and old, rich or marginalized rallied together to support the down to earth footballer.

Seldom is the media envisaged promoting a particular cause in unison unless when the mighty Uganda Cranes is about to get into action.

For once, an individual in Umony unified the media to the promote the Naguru Give back project.

Personally, I felt special joy deep in my heart when I woke up to a new line on the social media, a byte over the radio or television, column in the print giving an update about the project.

“I thought of the project of giving back to the community a few years ago when I was still playing at St George Football Club in Ethiopia. Today, I am the happiest that I fulfilled it. It gives me special joy. This year, I started with the Naguru community but it will continue yearly to the rest of the countryside” Umony stated.

On the D-day, there was a curtain raiser match between the Uganda Sports Press Association team and the celebrities.

Joel Muyita’s well taken first half brace inspired the vocal sports journalists to a 2-1 win against the celebs, who included radio journalists, musicians and Dj’s.

In the main match proper Naguru Echo humbled Umony’s select team 3-1.

The beauty in that game was that the man of the moment (Umony) played for the two sides in either half.

Two former Uganda Cranes captains David Obua and Andrew Mwesigwa led the Umony select team that also had music ace Edrisa “Eddy Kenzo” Musuuza.

Robert Sentongo, who scored the select team’s consolation, Patrick Ochan, Savio Kabugo, Augustine Nsumba, Joseph Ochaya, Simeon Masaba, Owen Kasule are some of the outspoken players who rallied with Umony in supporting the cause.

By the end of the day, Naguru Echo Football team as well the community were the ultimate winners.

A jersey, twenty balls, training cones and bibs were then handled over to the team.

After a few days, Umony visited the Naguru Remand home and handled over an assortment of commodities that included bed sheets, clothes, soap, sugar and others.

“We thank and appreciate everyone who supported the Naguru give back drive in the best way best. All the partners, active and former players, the media, may God bless you all abundantly” Peter Tabu, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Brian Umony Foundation notes.

By and large, the Naguru Give back drive set a positive precedent, a right footing the many active and retired sportsmen should follow.

Umony has set the bar high that anything equaling to the task should be worthy.