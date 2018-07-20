Manvir leads into the final day of Pearl rally

© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE

Kenya’s Manvir Baryan and Drew Sturrock have picked up from where they left off; that is leading rallies.

The MRT crew took the lead on day one of the 2018 Pearl of Africa rally with a sublime drive through the 4.3km Super Special in Busiika.

“It has been a good day one. Did two runs of super special and we won them both. It gives us am extra caution for tomorrow.

“We hope to have a good run tomorrow and keep the car on road with no dangers,” said Sturrock.

Manvir now holds a 19 seconds lead over Uganda’s Jas Mangat.

Ronald Sebuguzi heads into the final day in third, 24 seconds behind.

Adam Rauf and Duncan Mubiru lie fourth and fifth position respectively.

Kenya’s ARC contender Piero Cannobio finished day one in 14th position.

Crews will head to Kayunga for the final day with four stages to tackle; all repeated twice.

Pearl Rally day one top ten

1. Manvir Baryan 8:34

2. Jas Mangat 8:53

3. Ronald Sebuguzi 8:57

4. Adam Rauf Essa 9:08

5. Duncan Mubiru 9:08

6. Hassan Alwi 9:09

7. Arthur Blick 9:12

8. Christakis Fitidis 9:17

9. Omar Mayanja 9:20

10. Yasin Nasser 9:27