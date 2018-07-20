© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Percy Tau has revealed that he is ready to go on loan after signing a four year deal with English Premier League side, Brighton and Hove Albion.

The South African international joined the side from Mamelodi Sundowns in the current window.

Going out on loan is always good to help a player develop and get better,

Tau told Brighton’s website. It’s new for me to be in Europe, and I’ll get to work on myself and a few things that I need to improve,” he added.

I’m hoping to get a better understanding of the game from playing there. It’s a different approach to what we’re used to in South Africa. It’s exciting football.

The youngster admitted he will be eager to learn a lot about international football which in turn will be good for his country.

This move should help me play more international football. I’ll be learning a lot, which will also be good for my country.

The graduate from the Sundowns academy has already been impressed with the facilities at the club and looking forward to great memories in England.

I would like to thank the Mamelodi Sundowns family, the President, the Board, management, staff, supporters and the players for the incredible memories and experiences which we shared throughout my time at Sundowns. Thank you! Ka Bo Yellow! pic.twitter.com/4OT7xpLMsn — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 20, 2018

Hopefully I can make some great memories here – I love making memories and I’m so happy to be here. I’m very impressed with the facilities, they’re better than what I’m used to. It’s something I expected and it’s a better place to be.

His compatriots Aaron Makoena, Benni McCarthy, Mark Fish, Lucas Radebe, Steven Piennar and Quintone Fortune among others are some of the great exports to the EPL and he hopes to star like they did.