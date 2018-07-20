Rugby

Phillip Wokorach set to feature at ‘biggest stage’ of his career | 2018 Rugby Sevens World Cup

by Edgar Kazibwe
Ugandan rugby sensation Phillip Wokorach has revealed he is set to feature at the “biggest stage” of his career in San Francisco in a bid to show the World what he’s got.

Team Uganda in San Francisco. They face Samoa in their first match at the Rugby Sevens World Cup

Wokorach was welcomed to the stage in a unique way thanks to Kenyan star Collin Injera’s generosity.

The latter gifted the 25-year old with boots and Phillip couldn’t hold back, thanking the Olympian who currently holds second place for number of tries scored on the World Rugby Sevens Series (271).

The duo shares a close relationship partly because they ply their trade in the same league. Wokorach turns out for Kabras Sugar while Injera is a utility back at Mwamba Rugby Club.

HSBC World Series Media
Phillip Wokorach at the Dubai 7s 2017

Uganda opens with a crucial tie against Samoa in the preliminary round on 21 July at the AT&T Park. The winner will face England at the round of 16.

