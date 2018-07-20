Phillip Wokorach set to feature at ‘biggest stage’ of his career | 2018 Rugby Sevens World Cup

Ugandan rugby sensation Phillip Wokorach has revealed he is set to feature at the “biggest stage” of his career in San Francisco in a bid to show the World what he’s got.

Wokorach was welcomed to the stage in a unique way thanks to Kenyan star Collin Injera’s generosity.

The latter gifted the 25-year old with boots and Phillip couldn’t hold back, thanking the Olympian who currently holds second place for number of tries scored on the World Rugby Sevens Series (271).

I would like to thank Mzito @cinjera for this package of @MizunoRugby boots, I am thrilled to be part of the Mizuno family now.

I can’t wait to debut them on the biggest stage of my career with @UgandaSevens so far, #RWC7s #PW15 pic.twitter.com/xUIq8oJF2E — Philip Wokorach (@WokorachPhilip) July 20, 2018

The duo shares a close relationship partly because they ply their trade in the same league. Wokorach turns out for Kabras Sugar while Injera is a utility back at Mwamba Rugby Club.

Uganda opens with a crucial tie against Samoa in the preliminary round on 21 July at the AT&T Park. The winner will face England at the round of 16.