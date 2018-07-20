South Sudanese Wol scores as Mbarara City triumphs in second pre-season build up

Pre-season build up:

Six O F.C (Bushenyi) 0-1 Mbarara City

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Mbarara City Football Club triumphed 1-0 against Six O F.C from Bushenyi during a pre-season warm up game played in Ishaka town.

South Sudanese born towering center forward, Makweth Wol scored the lone goal on the day.

The former Citizens High School, Mbarara student was the hero in the second warm up game for the Ankole Lions, missing the services of midfielder Ivan Eyam who earned his debut call up to the senior national team, Uganda Cranes ahead of a regional tour match in Kasese.

This was the second build up game for the Top Bet Club.

Once again, the technical team got the chance to test out new players as well as those on trials.

Last week, Mbarara City overcame Ibanda District Select team (RUFO) 2-0 at the Kakinga play ground in Ishongororo town.

Clinton Kamugisha and Ibrahim Orit scored the two goals against RUFO.

Mbarara City head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi remains contented that the team building process is promising.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports, he attested;

We are still building the team and finding the right partnerships, trying out the different formations of play. We need to have a style that will be our identity. Also, I am looking at the different players to test out their strength and weaknesses. I am pretty sure that our shall have a solid committed team before the season kicks off.

In each of the goals scored, substitute Siraje Musindo had a hand in the run to the goal.

The club’s technical staff spur headed by their Swedish born technical director, Stefan Hannson, head coach Mbabazi, his immediate assistant Baker Kasule and goalkeeping coach Yusuf “Shiekh” Ssenyonjo are all working tooth and nail to assemble a formidable side before the new season curtains open up.

In their debut season, Mbarara City managed to avoid the drop zone with a spirited performance during the second half of the season.