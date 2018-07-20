Uganda’s final squad for 2018 Rugby Sevens World Cup confirmed ahead of kick-off

Uganda’s final squad for the 2018 Rugby Sevens World Cup has been confirmed ahead of kick-off on Friday at the AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Twitter/ Ivan Magomu

The squad doesn’t include former captain Eric Kasita who moved on for further studies early this year, despite currently residing in the United States.

Michael Wokorach is captain of the 12-man side that will play at the global showpiece for their first time in history.

Coach Tolbert Onyango is in charge of the outfit with their first encounter against Samoa on Saturday morning (in Uganda).

UGANDA 7S

Tolbert Onyango (Coach)

Michael Okorach (Captain)

Age – 27

D.O.B – 14 August 1990

Height – 1.86m

Weight – 89kg

Solomon Okia

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Age – 21

D.O.B – 14 October 1996

Height – 1.74m

Weight – 75kg

Philip Wokorach

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Age – 24

D.O.B – 31 December 1993

Height – 1.87m

Weight – 86kg

Byron Oketayot

Age – 22

D.O.B – 15 November 1995

Height – 1.86m

Weight – 87kg

Adrian Kasito

Age – 22

D.O.B – 30 October 1995

Height – 1.69m

Weight – 70kg

James Odong

Age – 28

D.O.B – 20 August 1989

Height – 1.76m

Weight – 75kg

Pius Ogena

Age – 23

D.O.B – 30 October 1994

Height – 1.83m

Weight – 83kg

Timothy Kisiga

Age – 21

D.O.B – 02 December 1996

Height – 1.75m

Weight – 70kg

Aaron Ofoyrwoth

Age – 20

D.O.B – 07 October 1997

Height – 1.71m

Weight – 75kg

Ivan Magomu

Age – 25

D.O.B – 09 June 1993

Height – 1.7m

Weight – 80kg

Justin Kimono Simwende

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Age – 26

D.O.B – 10 January 1992

Height – 1.65m

Weight – 82kg

Desire Aloyisious Ayera

Age – 19

D.O.B – 09 January 1999

Height – 1.78m

Weight – 86kg