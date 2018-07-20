Uganda’s final squad for 2018 Rugby Sevens World Cup confirmed ahead of kick-off

Uganda’s final squad for the 2018 Rugby Sevens World Cup has been confirmed ahead of kick-off on Friday at the AT&T Park in San Francisco.
The squad doesn’t include former captain Eric Kasita who moved on for further studies early this year, despite currently residing in the United States.
Michael Wokorach is captain of the 12-man side that will play at the global showpiece for their first time in history.
Coach Tolbert Onyango is in charge of the outfit with their first encounter against Samoa on Saturday morning (in Uganda).
UGANDA 7S
Tolbert Onyango (Coach)
Michael Okorach (Captain)
Age – 27
D.O.B – 14 August 1990
Height – 1.86m
Weight – 89kg
Solomon Okia
Age – 21
D.O.B – 14 October 1996
Height – 1.74m
Weight – 75kg
Philip Wokorach
Age – 24
D.O.B – 31 December 1993
Height – 1.87m
Weight – 86kg
Byron Oketayot
Age – 22
D.O.B – 15 November 1995
Height – 1.86m
Weight – 87kg
Adrian Kasito
Age – 22
D.O.B – 30 October 1995
Height – 1.69m
Weight – 70kg
James Odong
Age – 28
D.O.B – 20 August 1989
Height – 1.76m
Weight – 75kg
Pius Ogena
Age – 23
D.O.B – 30 October 1994
Height – 1.83m
Weight – 83kg
Timothy Kisiga
Age – 21
D.O.B – 02 December 1996
Height – 1.75m
Weight – 70kg
Aaron Ofoyrwoth
Age – 20
D.O.B – 07 October 1997
Height – 1.71m
Weight – 75kg
Ivan Magomu
Age – 25
D.O.B – 09 June 1993
Height – 1.7m
Weight – 80kg
Justin Kimono Simwende
Age – 26
D.O.B – 10 January 1992
Height – 1.65m
Weight – 82kg
Desire Aloyisious Ayera
Age – 19
D.O.B – 09 January 1999
Height – 1.78m
Weight – 86kg