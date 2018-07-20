Rugby

Uganda’s final squad for 2018 Rugby Sevens World Cup confirmed ahead of kick-off

ago
by Edgar Kazibwe
Uganda’s final squad for the 2018 Rugby Sevens World Cup has been confirmed ahead of kick-off on Friday at the AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Twitter/ Ivan Magomu
Uganda Rugby Cranes Sevens in San Francisco for the Rugby World Cup

The squad doesn’t include former captain Eric Kasita who moved on for further studies early this year, despite currently residing in the United States.

Michael Wokorach is captain of the 12-man side that will play at the global showpiece for their first time in history.

Coach Tolbert Onyango is in charge of the outfit with their first encounter against Samoa on Saturday morning (in Uganda).

UGANDA 7S

Tolbert Onyango (Coach)

Tolbert Onyango

Michael Okorach (Captain)

Micheal Wokorach (L)

Age – 27

D.O.B – 14 August 1990

Height – 1.86m

Weight – 89kg

 

Solomon Okia

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE
Solomon Okia

Age – 21

D.O.B – 14 October 1996

Height – 1.74m

Weight – 75kg

 

Philip Wokorach

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE
Phillip Wokorach

Age – 24

D.O.B – 31 December 1993

Height – 1.87m

Weight – 86kg

 

Byron Oketayot

Byron Oketayot (L)

Age – 22

D.O.B – 15 November 1995

Height – 1.86m

Weight – 87kg

 

Adrian Kasito

Adrian Kasito

Age – 22

D.O.B – 30 October 1995

Height – 1.69m

Weight – 70kg

 

James Odong

James Odong

Age – 28

D.O.B – 20 August 1989

Height – 1.76m

Weight – 75kg

 

Pius Ogena

Pius Ogena (L)

Age – 23

D.O.B – 30 October 1994

Height – 1.83m

Weight – 83kg

 

Timothy Kisiga

Timothy Kisiga

Age – 21

D.O.B – 02 December 1996

Height – 1.75m

Weight – 70kg

 

Aaron Ofoyrwoth

Ofoirwoth Aaron Lennon

Age – 20

D.O.B – 07 October 1997

Height – 1.71m

Weight – 75kg

 

Ivan Magomu

Ivan Magomu (R)

Age – 25

D.O.B – 09 June 1993

Height – 1.7m

Weight – 80kg

 

Justin Kimono Simwende

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE
Justin Kimono

Age – 26

D.O.B – 10 January 1992

Height – 1.65m

Weight – 82kg

 

Desire Aloyisious Ayera

Desire Ayera (L)

Age – 19

D.O.B – 09 January 1999

Height – 1.78m

Weight – 86kg

