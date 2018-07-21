Division II pacesetters Tornado, Patidar look to consolidate their positions

Jazz Safari League Division 2

Budo Oval: Tornado Vs Nile – 10:30am

Jinja Oval: Patidar Vs Avengers – 10:30am

As the business end of the league approaches, table leaders Tornado and Patidar, who occupy the automatic promotion places in Division 2 will both be in action against sides they defeated in the first round.

Table leaders Patidar travel to Jinja to face Avengers who are fourth on the table with everything to play for and nothing to lose.

Patidar who dropped down from Div 1 last season recruited heavily from 2017 Division 2 champions Premier and they have managed to put together strong performances that have seen them lead the division.

However, they can’t take Avengers lightly because they are able to spring up a surprise and pick all 6 points in Jinja.

The Jinja ground favours pace bowling and both sides have very good pace bowlers and the most economical of either side will take the day.

The other Division 2 game has second placed Tornado taking on Nile in Budo.

Nile who are bottom of the table will face an uphill battle against a very different Tornado side this season. The young Tornado team has been fierce in attack with Trevor Bukenya and Cosmas Kyewuta leading the Tornado bowling attack and also chipping in with useful runs down the order.

The top 2 sides are promoted at the end of second round will be promoted to the top flight but the race is still open for atleast 6 out of the 8 sides in Division 2. Any slips in the second round by those sides at the top will mean they might miss out on promotion.