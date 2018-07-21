Life moves on, says sacked Vipers head coach Da Costa

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Life, in the face of outspoken fallen pop musician Michael Jackson, evolves and moves on amidst good and trying moments as reflected in the song “She’s Out of My Life”

When the news confirming the sacking of Jorge Miguel Duarte Da Costa as head coach at Vipers Sports Club circulated, the Portuguese national kept a low profile.

Da Costa, best known for his aggressive and motivating approach on the side-lines was not engaged in any media interview until five days later when he opened up to Kawowo Sports.

Still short of words, he exclaimed;

I do not even know what to say, just, life goes on

By the time Da Costa was relieved of his job at Vipers Sports Club, he had spent one and a half seasons in Uganda, winning the 2017/18 league crown, coming second in the knock out cup in the same season.

A quick flash back during one of the last press conferences Da Costa addressed at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, he had indicated that “This is the last time to address the media at Kitende”, a key hint that Da Costa knew what was going to happen.

Sadly, during the final two weeks prior to his eventual sacking, Da Costa’s apartment had no running water, electricity and pay TV subscription.

“It is sad that in the final two weeks before he left, he had been deprived of water, electricity and pay TV subscription in his apartment. This is a pity” Joao Ferreira, Da Costa country-mate disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

As Vipers is on the look-out for a new coach, Da Costa has since returned to Portugal.

A couple of clubs in Uganda and the CECAFA region are interested in his services.