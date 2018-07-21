Manvir extends winning streak with Pearl Rally victory

© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE

Kenya’s Manvir Baryan and Drew Sturrock (Scotland) won the Pearl rally with another dominant race.

The MRT crew were dominant from day one to the final stage; even a broken rim could not deny them victory.

The crew fared through the eight stages in 2hr, 26mins and 04seconds to secure his third consecutive victory this year.

“It has been an exciting event. Day one was nice and easy, we just kept it clean and wowed the fans.

“The plan today was to keep on the road. Everything was going as planned till stage eight when we were clamored with a broken wheel.

“We lost six minutes changing the tyres but managed to get firm in the final stage and regained our lead,” said Sturrock.

Baryan and Sturrock consolidated their ARC position, topping the standings with 75points with two events remaining.

Ronald Sebuguzi and Leon Ssenyange were the best placed local crew finishing second overall and first on the national.

They barely set a foot wrong tuning their day one third position to second overall with four minutes and eight seconds behind.

Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya lost their second position after they got lost in stage three losing close to six minutes.

The crew tried to fight back but could only settle for third position overall.

“It was quite a challenging event especially when we got lost. But we tried to push back. The roads too were not fit for our cars, they were more favorable to the R5,” said Mangat.

Mangat and Joseph Kamya collected 18points to secure a second place ARC with 33points.

The crew further secured 105points to extend their NRC lead to 305points.

Hassan Alwi finished fourth overall followed by Susan Muwonge who sealed the top five positions.

Meanwhile, ARC contender Piero Cannobio fell victim of the event after suffering mechanical problems that ended his race.

Duncan Mubiru, Christakis Fitidis, Kepher Walubi, Arthur Blick among others made up the Pearl rally retirement list.

Pearl Rally top ten