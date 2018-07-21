New URA FC recruit Tabu sets season ambitions

URA FC Media

Newly signed Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) F.C left winger Abdul-Malikc Vitalis Tabu has set his personal targets and ambitions prior to kick off of the 2018/19 season.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports moments after signing a year-long employment contract with the tax collectors’ side, Tabu revealed his targets.

I am happy to be a player of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club. This is a new challenge for me in life that I will encounter and achieve. I want to be a team player, score goals for the club, assist in every way and win a trophy for the club.

Tabu, who still had a valid one year left on his employment contract at Sports Club Villa Jogoo signed a season deal on Thursday, 19th July 2018 for a transfer fee undisclosed to the media.

The former Onduparaka and Paidha Black Angels talented player also briefly hinted on the reasons why he departed the Jogoos;

I felt it was time for new challenges ahead of me. I want to use this opportunity as a stepping stone to achieving bigger things in my life of football

Moments after completing the transfer nittty gritty on Friday, Tabu departed for his native Arua home to bid farewell as he is expected to be part of the URA training on Monday morning at Homesdallen school play ground in Gayaza.

Tabu was a darling at Sports Club Villa Jogoo and his arrival at the club drastically increased the sales of the club shirts with his name, having sold over 1700 shirts in a fortnight.

In fact, Tabu’s massive shirt bonanza was only rivaled by Mike Sserumaga (1300) and Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (1200).

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

He has since bid farewell to the dear Jogoo fans;

Since I communicated that I would leave Sports Club Villa Jogoo, fans have been calling me, pleading that I stay. But, I had already made up my mind. I respect the fans and will forever thank the good memories we had with them.

Tabu becomes coach Sam Ssimbwa’s umpteenth signing after the capture of another SC Villa Jogoo former left back Yesseri Waibi, Robert Omunk, Matthew Odongo, Joshua Kawadwa, goalkeeper Salim Wekiya among others.

The club started their pre-season training two weeks ago and have so far played one build up, winning 3-2 against a Makerere select side.