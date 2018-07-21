Striker Odur deal to Botswana collapses

Striker Tonny “Ten” Odur, 33, will have to wait a little longer before he signs for a new club from Vipers Sports Club.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The intelligent center forward who had travelled to Botswana for trials is set to return to his native country – Uganda after the intended move to Galaxy Football Club collapsed.

Upon arrival in the Botswana capital, Gaborone, Odur was not granted any chance to meet any Galaxy officials nor train with the team because of a lapse in communication with his Kampala based representative and the club officials.

“Before leaving Kampala, Odur through his representative had been tasked to send the pass port details ascertaining his true age, something they failed to oblige to. The Galaxy FC officials lost interest and he was not even received at the airport when he came to Botswana. Luckily, he was hosted by another countryman living in Gaborone (Ivan Ntege) and given until 21st July 2018 to return home. It was so saddening” one of the Galaxy FC officials who requested not to be revealed intimated the ordeal to Kawowo Sports.

The former Express, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Nkana Red Devils and Vipers player is therefore expected back in the country by Monday, 22nd July 2018.

Kawowo Sports/ AMINAH BABIRYE

Odur had travelled to Botswana a few days after defender Halid Lwaliwa and gangly center forward Alfred Leku had also gone to the same country.

Lwaliwa had since returned after his Swedish based agent Jens complained of his illegal travel.

Talks between the soft spoken defender and his former club were re-ignited when he returned to Uganda.

Meanwhile, Leku remained on trials at Galaxy FC and the decision to retain or release him will be communicated this coming week.

Should Leku’s move to Galaxy F.C materialize, he will join two other country mates, Ivan “Kojja” Ntege and Francis Olaki who turn out for Township Rollers and Extension Gunners respectively in the Botswana Premier League.