Tornado Bee, Kutchi in action as Aziz Damani look to consolidate top spot

Sunday, 22nd July 2018

Lugogo Oval: KICC Vs Kutchi Tigers CC – 10:30am

KICC Vs Kutchi Tigers CC – 10:30am Kyambogo Oval: Tornado Bee Vs Ceylon Lions – 10:30am

Tornado Bee Vs Ceylon Lions – 10:30am Entebbe Oval: Premier Vs Aziz Damani – 10:30am

Aziz Damani are champions elect even with over 6 games left in the season after they finished the first round of the league unbeaten.

They made light work of four-time league champions Tornado Bee last weekend defeating them by 9 wickets strengthening their grip at the top.

They face a resurgent Premier who have managed to put together back to back wins but that streak will definitely end this weekend.

Premier lost their first six games of the season and looked like sure candidates for relegation but they pulled off a heist against Strikers in a record chase and they followed it up by defeating Challengers last weekend.

The back to back wins improves their situation for now and if they manage to pick up some more wins they have a chance of surviving relegation.

Aziz Damani’s star studded line up should easily take care of business against Premier at the lake side oval in Entebbe as they will have all their 8 national team players available for the game.

However, the game of the weekend will be in Lugogo with KICC taking on Kutchi Tigers. KICC has not played a league game in over 2 months and this might be the difference between them and Kutchi Tigers who are coming off an easy win over Ceylon Lions last weekend.

National team new boys Dinesh Nakrani and Ronak Patel have added a lot of steel to the Tigers and if KICC can neutralize their threat, they will have take care of business against a tricky customer.

Davis Karashani in the company of Cricket Cranes spinning duo of Irfan Afridi and Frank Nsubuga will be the go to men for Hanumant Kathkar the captain of KICC.

In Kyambogo, former league winners Tornado Bee will take on a tricky Ceylon Lions.

Ceylon Lions has had an inconsistent season which has seen them caught up in the relegation battle. However, their position on the table is not a reflection of the quality in the side and if they play to their full potential they can win the game.

Former winners Tornado Bee have failed to sparkle this season and even their talisman Roger Mukasa has failed to inspire them thus far and they are stranded in 6th place.

They remain a formidable side as long as Roger Mukasa can lead from the front but they will have to come with their A game if they are defeat Ceylon Lions.