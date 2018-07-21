Uganda drops to Bowl tournament after heavy loss to Samoa | 2018 Rugby Sevens World Cup

Championship Cup Qualifying Round Result

Samoa 45-7 Uganda

Saturday 21st July Fixture

Bowl Quarter Finals

Zimbabwe vs Uganda at 11:37 pm (Uganda time).

Uganda Rugby Sevens team opened their World Cup account on a rough note after they suffered a heavy 45-7 defeat to Samoa in the Championship Cup Qualifying Round.

2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens - Samoa vs Uganda © James Atoa/Samoa Observer

The Islanders scored their first try through Joe Perez after a host of Ugandans including Phillip Wokorach were beaten to the white chalk.

Neria Fomai found the second for Samoa after Uganda had been reduced to 6 men. Michael Okorach saw yellow for the sin bin after a neck tackle.

Belgium Tuatagaloa extended Samoa’s scores (Samoa 19-00 Uganda) after beating two in Uganda’s backline. Alatasi Tupou – who had converted the first two failed to kick through – directing it wide.

Just before the mandatory break, Tolbert Onyango’s men earned a consolation try thanks to Michael’s exploits after returning from the bench.

Phillip Wokorach converted for a half time score of; Samoa 19, Uganda 7. The points were the pearl’s first points off the tee at the World stage.

In the second half, Samoa scored four unanswered tries, Motuga Alamanda with two, Laaloi Leilual and Tafatu Solia each scoring as well.

Samoa will face England at the round of 16 while Uganda faces Zimbabwe at the Bowl quarterfinals today at 11:37 PM (Uganda time).

FACT

The yellow card against Samoa wasn’t Micheal Okorach’s first. He committed a similar foul (against the same side) at the Cape Town sevens in 2016 and got sent to the sin bin. Uganda lost the match 29-5.