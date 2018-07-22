Goalkeepers Ochan, Mugabi face off in Zambia, both keep clean sheets

Zambia Premier League

Saturday Result: Lusaka Dynamos 0-0 Kabwe Warriors

Ugandan goalkeepers Yasin Gabis Mugabi and Benjamin Ochan faced off when their respective clubs Lusaka Dynamos and Kabwe Warriors locked horns in the Zambian Premier League duel at the Sunset stadium on Saturday.

The game ended goal-less, good enough for Kabwe Warriors to displace Nkana in 6th place with 43 points off 25 matches.

Lusaka Dynamos, who missed the services of their inspirational captain Clautous Chama (left for Tanzanian side Simba) remain 9th on the 20 team log with 36 points.

Another Ugandan at Lusaka Dynamos, Yakubu Ramathan remained among the unused substitutes.

Meanwhile, Nkwanzi Football Club, home to another Ugandan Lawrence Ndugga smiled to a 1-0 home win against Kitwe United. Nkwanzi thus ascended to 8th with 37 points.

In the other matches, Nkana Football club overcame Lumwana Radiants 3-0 with Festus Mbewe (brace) and Idrid Mbombo on target.

Parliamentarians National Assembly defeated the bankers Zanaco 3-1. A double from Tchite Mweshi and George Chaloba won the game for National Assembly.

Green Eagles and Green Buffaloes settled for a one all draw. Green Eagles found the equalizer through Anos Tembo after Diamond Chikwekwe had put the Buffaloes in the lead.

Red Arrows lost 1-0 at home to visiting Nakambala Leopards and Nchanga Rangers succumbed to their 17th loss of the season, falling 2-1 at home to KYSA. Nchanga Rangers has just managed to fetch 17 points as they lie second from bottom.

Reigning champions Zesco United are at the fore front of retaining the league since they have maintained the grip at the summit of the table standings.

From 23 games played so far, Zesco United has managed to pick 57 points.

On Sunday, fourth placed Power Dynamos host Zesco United.

Other Results: