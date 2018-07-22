Gor Mahia edges arch rivals AFC Leopards in Mashemeji derby

Kenya Premier League:

AFC Leopards 1-2 Gor Mahia

Courtesy

Gor Mahia Football Club smiled to a 2-1 victory over rivals AFC Leopards to own the bragging rights in the famous mashemeji derby during a Kenya Premier league duel on Sunday evening.

Rwandese import Jacques Tuyisenge lifted up the moods at the Moi international sports complex in stadium with the opening goal after 21 minutes.

AFC Leopards found the equalizer on the stroke of half time through Isuza as the half time was all square.

The K’Ogalo regained their lead on 53 minutes through George Odhiambo on 53 minutes.

Uganda Cranes left back Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi played full time for Gor Mahia.

Gor Mahia consolidates their grip on the summit of the 18 team log with their 16th win of the season from 20 matches, taking them to 52 point to remain the only unbeaten side in the league.

AFC Leopards remains 5th with 36 points from 23 games played.

Line ups:

Gor Mahia XI:

Boniface Oluoch, Philemon Otieno, Godfrey Walusimbi, Joash Onyango, Haron Shakava, Humphrey Mieno, Innocent Wafula, George Odhiambo, Francis Kahata, Jacques Tuyisenge, Ephrem Guikan

Subs: Shaban Odhoji, Cercidy Okeyo, Samuel Onyango, Francis Mustafa, Bernard Ondiek, Charles Momanyi, Wesley Onguso

AFC Leopards XI:

Ezekiel Owade (G.K), Dennis Sikhayi, Isaac Oduro, Salim Abdallah (Captain), Mike Kibwage, Said Tsuma, Edward Seda, Marvin Nabwire, Ezekiel Odera, Jafari Odenyi, Whyvonne Isuza

Subs:

Jairus Adira (G.K), Yusuf Mainge, Victor Majid, Victor Oburu, Alex Orotuma, Eugene Mukangula, Victor Mavisi