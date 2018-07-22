Football

Miya scores once again for HNK Gorica in Croatia

by David Isabirye
Club Friendly match:

  • HNK Gorica 6-0 HK Brda 1973
HNK Gorica
Uganda Cranes star player Faruku Miya scored his second goal for the newly promoted Hrvatski Nogometni Klub (HNK) Gorica in Croatia as the Croatian side overcame HK Brda 6-0 in yet another build up match at the Great Gorica – City Stadium on Saturday.

The home side took the lead through Maslowski on the opening hour mark for the 1-0 half-time lead.

Lukasz Zwolinski doubled the lead in 49th minute.

Two minutes later, Believe Atiemwen Iyayi scored the third before second half substitute Miya made four on the quarter hour mark.

Lovric and Marko Fine added the other goals.

This was HNK Gorica’s second victory of the pre-season after defeating Romanian league champions Petrolul Ploiești 1-0 at the Velika Gorica arena on Tuesday with Miya scoring the lone strike.

HNK Gorica XI:

Kristijan Kahlina, Matija Spičić, Giorgi Mchedlishvili, Igor Jackal, Aleksandar Jovicic, Michal Adam Maslowski, Mario Marina, Martin Maloča, Lukasz Zwolinski, Matija Dvorneković, Iyayi Atiemwen Believe

Subs: Jan Paolo De Biaggi, Kresimir Krizmanić, Dinko Matošević, David Arshakyan, Marko Fine, Faruku Miya, Christian Lovric, Marijan Cabraja, Nemanja Ljubisavljević, Damir žutić, Adrian Zenko,

Coach: Sergei Jakirović.

